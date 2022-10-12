Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz Clear Air After Controversial Comment

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders shakes hands with head coach Ron Rivera after being introduced at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera received a lot of criticism this week for seemingly throwing his quarterback under the bus.

When asked why the Commanders were last in the NFC East, River answered: "Quarterback."

Most of the NFL world thought Rivera was taking a shot at Carson Wentz, and understandably so. That being said, it sounds like they've made amends.

"Carson and I had a nice conversation, so I think we're ready to roll," Rivera told reporters on Wednesday.

Wentz, meanwhile, revealed that he wasn't bothered by Rivera's previous comments.

"Coach addressed it, handled it, nothing for me that I'm overly concerned about," Wentz said. "Coach is a very straightforward, upfront guy. He addressed it in the team meeting, which I thought was really cool, in what he meant by it all. I feel very confident in that."

Wentz has 1,390 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Even though Wentz was listed as a limited participant for Tuesday's practice, the expectation is that he'll start this Thursday evening for the Commanders.