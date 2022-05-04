Ron Rivera Reveals Early Thoughts On Carson Wentz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders made some notable changes to their quarterback room this offseason, trading for Carson Wentz and drafting Sam Howell.

While on The Rich Eisen Show, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was asked about his thoughts on Wentz.

Rivera made it known that he's pleased with Wentz, pointing out that a few Colts players raved about him on his way out of Indianapolis.

“All those guys come out and say, man, this guy was a good teammate, this was a guy that pulled us tighter, this was a guy that helped us get where we are or headed toward — you feel positive about that, you really do,” Rivera said. “And it’s an exciting thing to hear that, that his teammates spoke of him in that fashion.”

Even though Wentz has been traded in back-to-back offseasons, Rivera isn't concerned about that.

"The one thing I do look at [is] the fact that at one point he was 11-2. And, of course, he hurt his knee — a year where he was talked about in the MVP conversation. So there’s a lot of things that go into play, a lot of things happen," he added. "But to us, this was a positive. We were looking for a guy of his stature, with his kind of ability. So to be able to pick him up and make the deal for him, we feel very positive about that."

This past season, Wentz had 3,563 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

If Washington receives similar production from Wentz, it could potentially compete for an NFC East title.