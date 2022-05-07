Ron Rivera Getting Praised For What He Did For Commanders First-Round Pick

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has been considered a classy figure for a long time, and he proved why that's the case on Friday.

Jahan Dotson, the Commanders' first-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, told reporters he was ready to skip his graduation at Penn State this Saturday because he didn't want to miss rookie minicamp.

Rivera, however, told Dotson that he had to go to his graduation. As a result, Dotson will miss Saturday's practice session.

Most of Washington's fan base is applauding Rivera for allowing Dotson to miss Saturday's practice.

"Great call, Coach Rivera," one fan tweeted.

"Good on Riverboat Ron for this," another fan wrote. "Dotson wanting to improve at his craft is encouraging, but some things are bigger than sports. So good on Ron for convincing him to go."

Dotson had a phenomenal career at Penn State, hauling in 183 passes for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns. The Commanders felt so good about him as a prospect they didn't even bring him in for a top-30 visit.

Even though Dotson will miss this Saturday's practice, it's evident that won't negatively affec the organization.