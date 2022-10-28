Ron Rivera Reacts To Antonio Gibson Trade Rumors

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It was reported on Friday that Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is receiving interest from other teams. Head coach Ron Rivera, however, claims the team isn't shopping him.

"We have no intention of moving Antonio Gibson," Rivera told reporters.

Rivera said he was disappointed in the reports that said Washington took trade calls on Gibson.

Gibson was selected by the Commanders in the third round of the 2020 draft. In his second season, he had 1,037 rushing yards, 294 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Here's the initial report from Jordan Schultz of theScore:

Teams are calling the #Commanders about trading for RB Antonio Gibson, sources tell @theScore. My sense however, is that Washington prefers to keep Gibson, who’s formed a formidable 1-2 punch with rookie Brian Robinson Jr. The pair combined for 132 yards in the #Packers’ upset.

The Commanders are starting to hit their stride this season in large part because of their rushing attack. Gibson has formed a nice duo with rookie running back Brian Robins Jr. over the past few weeks.

With the trade deadline set for next Tuesday, it doesn't sound like Washington will trade Gibson.