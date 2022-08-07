Ron Rivera Reacts To Carson Wentz's Struggles At Practice

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 16: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 16, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz this offseason hoping he could finally be the answer to their quarterback problem.

Thus far, Wentz's training camp has reportedly looked a lot like his last couple of NFL seasons. At times, he turns heads with pinpoint throws, while on other occasions, he misses wildly.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera isn't concerned about Wentz's inconsistency, however.

“It’s a lot better than you give him credit for, just because of the way things happen in practice,” Rivera said last night about the quarterback's accuracy, via John Keim of ESPN. “There’s a lot of little nuances that we see that we look at that we get to review. Yeah, there’s some inaccuracy. But it’s nothing that we are overly concerned with.

“Again, we see what’s going on. We see how things are developing. We see the timing and just the understanding and feel for what’s going on with our concepts. So, as we continue to grow and work on it, we just feel like we’re going to continue to grow and get better as an offensive unit.”

Wentz and the Commanders will open preseason play on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers. Washington also takes on Kansas City and Baltimore this month before the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 11.

Wentz will be aiming to play much better against Jacksonville on that day than he did in the 2021 season finale against them when he was with the Colts.