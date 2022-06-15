Ron Rivera Says Washington Not Trading Terry McLaurin: Fans React

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team makes a catch as Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a tackle during the second half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is adamant that his team is not trading Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin, Washington's star wideout, is not attending this week's mandatory minicamp as he seeks a long-term contract extension. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2019 third-round pick wants a deal "consistent with other comparable WRs that recently signed."

Rivera said point-blank today that the Commanders won't be trading McLaurin, but some fans are skeptical. They saw similar comments made by Titans head coach Mike Vrabel about A.J. Brown recently, only for Brown to later be traded to Philadelphia.

Other fans don't seem to have any time for Rivera's comments, period. They just want "Scary Terry" to be paid.

McLaurin is coming off an outstanding 2021 season. He caught 77 passes in 17 games, good for 1,053 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

If Rivera's words wind up being untrue and Washington does indeed move McLaurin elsewhere, it will be a massive blow to the team's offense.