Ron Rivera Shares Encouraging Injury News On Brian Robinson After Shooting

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 17: Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson continues to make a remarkable recovery after being shot 10 days ago.

Appearing on the radio with Don Geronimo this morning, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera provided another encouraging update on the rookie third-round pick.

Rivera said the swelling in Robinson's knee has decreased "an awful lot" and he is off crutches, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Robinson was shot in the knee and glute during an attempt to rob him in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, August 28. He underwent surgery and was discharged the following day.

The Commanders recently placed Robinson on the Non-Football Injury list, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the season. Washington is hopeful he'll be able to return and contribute later in the year.

In the meantime, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic will serve as the Commanders' top two running backs, starting with the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.