Ron Rivera Shares Unfortunate Expectation For Chase Young

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Last November, Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young suffered a torn ACL. On Friday, head coach Ron Rivera provided an update on the former No. 2 overall pick.

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan, Rivera revealed that he expects Young to miss "a little bit of time" to start the 2022 regular season.

This is unfortunate news to say the least. Washington fans were hopeful Young would be ready to go by Week 1.

Young started training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. It's unclear if he'll begin the regular season on injured reserve.

Young was outstanding as a rookie, recording 44 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

In Year 2, Young had 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks before going down with an ACL injury.

Whenever Young returns to Washington's lineup, he should give Rivera's defense a huge boost.

The Commanders will open the season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They'll then go on the road to face the Detroit Lions in Week 2.