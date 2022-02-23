The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ron Rivera Was Asked About Washington’s Plan At QB

Washington Football Team head coach looks on during a game.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

With the offseason finally here, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has an important decision to make at quarterback.

Taylor Heinicke played well in his first year as Washington’s full-time starter, throwing for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns. However, the offense could use an upgrade at that position.

If Washington pursues a better option this offseason, Rivera is confident that quarterbacks around the league will be intrigued by what the Commanders have to offer.

“We’d like to believe we would be a viable option for a lot of [quarterbacks],” Rivera told Ben Standig of The Athletic. “We understand what the capital will take to bring a type [of] player like that here. We believe we have a lot to offer.”

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. While there’s no guarantee they’ll all be on the move, Washington will most likely make a few calls to see what the trade market is like.

Considering the Commanders already have a few playmakers in Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin, it makes sense for them to find a proven quarterback capable of leading them to the playoffs.

Only time will tell who that quarterback for Washington is though.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.