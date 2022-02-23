Ron Rivera Was Asked About Washington’s Plan At QB

With the offseason finally here, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has an important decision to make at quarterback.

Taylor Heinicke played well in his first year as Washington’s full-time starter, throwing for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns. However, the offense could use an upgrade at that position.

If Washington pursues a better option this offseason, Rivera is confident that quarterbacks around the league will be intrigued by what the Commanders have to offer.

“We’d like to believe we would be a viable option for a lot of [quarterbacks],” Rivera told Ben Standig of The Athletic. “We understand what the capital will take to bring a type [of] player like that here. We believe we have a lot to offer.”

Ron Rivera won't pot-commit to an all-in QB move. He's also not ruling it out. “If you look at what's happened the last couple of years, you would say, yeah, that's the thing to do.” Spoke with the Commanders' coach on contracts and the QB hunt. https://t.co/ljz71Hve3q — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 23, 2022

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. While there’s no guarantee they’ll all be on the move, Washington will most likely make a few calls to see what the trade market is like.

Considering the Commanders already have a few playmakers in Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin, it makes sense for them to find a proven quarterback capable of leading them to the playoffs.

Only time will tell who that quarterback for Washington is though.