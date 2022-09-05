Ryan Kerrigan Lands Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Ryan Kerrigan #91 of the Washington Football Team celebrates his sack against quarterback Ben DiNucci #7 (not pictured) of the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Ryan Kerrigan may be retired from playing, but he's not done with the Washington Commanders.

Washington announced this morning that it had hired Kerrigan to be the team's assistant defensive line coach. Kerrigan played for the organization from 2011-20 before finishing his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

The franchise's all-time sack leader, Kerrigan made four Pro Bowls in Washington. He signed a one-day contract back in July to retire as a member of the Commanders.

"Ryan Kerrigan is one of the most accomplished players in this franchise's history," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said. "Following his retirement, we had a great talk about his goals for life after playing. Ryan had an interest in coaching and we were able to allow him to shadow our coaching staff this summer. He is an extremely hard worker with tremendous knowledge of the defensive line position group. I look forward to watching him develop as a coach and assist Coach Zgonina in the defensive line room."

Not surprisingly, this hire is being widely met with praise.

Kerrigan finished his NFL career with 95.5 sack and four seasons of double-digit sacks.

Hopefully some of that success will translate over to the coaching side.