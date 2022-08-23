Sonny Jurgensen Getting Jersey Retired: NFL World Reacts

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are reportedly planning to honor former All-Pro quarterback Sonny Jurgensen this upcoming season.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the Commanders will retire Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey.

Jurgensen played for Washington from 1964-74. He finished his 11-year run with 22,585 passing yards and 179 touchdowns. In 1967, he led the league in touchdown passes (31).

Washington fans are glad the franchise is finally honoring Jurgensen in this manner.

"They should place a statue of Sonny, like the Orioles have done with their greats at Camden Yards," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Truly wonderful and appropriate that the Commanders are going to retire Sonny Jurgensen’s #9 jersey. One question: what took so long?"

"This is awesome. And happy birthday Sonny," a third fan tweeted.

Finlay, who reported that Washington will honor Jurgensen this fall, also applauded the team for this move.

"Awesome move by the organization," Finlay said. "Sonny is a hero to a lot of older fans for his play on the field but an icon for many bc of his work on the teams radio broadcasts for decades."

The timing of this news is perfect. This Tuesday is Jurgensen's 88th birthday.