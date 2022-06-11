Tucker Carlson Calls Ron Rivera A "Fascist Moron" For Disciplining Jack Del Rio: Fans React

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera released a statement on Friday regarding defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's comments about the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Rivera expressed his disappointment in Del Rio, saying "His comments do not reflect the organization's views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV."

Del Rio, who referred to the Jan. 6, 2021 riots as a "dustup," has received a $100,000 fine from the Commanders.

On Friday night, FOX News personality Tucker Carlson shared his thoughts on how the Commanders handled this situation. He called Rivera a "fascist moron" for disciplining Del Rio.

“Oh, he [Del Rio] thought he had a right to respectfully express himself in the land of the free,” Carlson said. “But it turns out, no. Just hours ago, the coach of the Washington Commanders, a fascist moron called Ron Rivera, announced that Jack Del Rio has no right to talk, and he’s being fined $100,000 for doing it. Rivera began by claiming that, quote, ‘Lives were lost on January 6,’ which is a lie."

It didn't take long for sports fans to fire back at Carlson.

Of course, there are some people who believe the Commanders shouldn't have fined Del Rio for his comments.

Rivera has not responded to these remarks from Carlson.

As for Del Rio, he remains the defensive coordinator for the Commanders.