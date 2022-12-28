Taylor Heinicke Reacts To Being Benched For Carson Wentz

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 14: Quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke #4 and Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders participate in a drill during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 14, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke's run as the starting quarterback of the Commanders has ended. On Wednesday, the team officially announced that Carson Wentz will start against the Browns this weekend.

This wasn't a surprising decision from Ron Rivera. He benched Heinicke during last weekend's game against the 49ers.

Speaking to the media Wednesday afternoon, Heinicke had an honest admission about his role for Week 17.

Heinicke is obviously disappointed that he's heading back to the bench.

“It sucks,” Heinicke said, via John Keim of ESPN. “Every guy in this locker room should feel like they should start. If you don’t, then you don’t belong in this league. But, yeah, it is what it is. I’m going to try to be the best backup I can be now.

“I’ve said this before, the only thing I can do is control what I can control. And right now, it’s be the best backup and try and help Carson prepare in any way I can. So that’s what I’m going to do.”

Heinicke has completed 62.2 percent of his pass attempts this year for 1,859 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Commanders are 5-3-1 this season when he starts.

Wentz has a 2-4 record this season as Washington's starter. He'll try to snap the team's losing streak this Sunday.