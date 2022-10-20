Taylor Heinicke Reveals Initial Reaction To Carson Wentz's Injury

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 14: Quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke #4 and Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders participate in a drill during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 14, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Carson Wentz's finger injury has opened the door for Taylor Heinicke to lead the Washington Commanders' offense. He'll be the team's starting quarterback this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

While they were in the locker room last Thursday, Wentz told Heinicke that he thought his finger was broken.

Heinicke revealed his reaction to that comment during Wednesday's press conference.

"I said I'm going to pretend I didn't hear that, because I've got plans to go play golf in Norfolk," Heinicke told reporters.

Heinicke started 15 games for the Commanders in 2021. He finished the season with 3,419 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

With all that experience under his belt, Heinicke won't have to worry about dealing with a case of the jitters this Sunday against the Packers.

"I feel a lot more comfortable, a lot more confident," Heinicke said. "I was a little overwhelmed last year; it was my first time starting 15 games and it gets to you a little bit."

Heinicke may not be the most talented quarterback in the NFL, but his never-say-die attitude could give the Commanders a much-needed lift.