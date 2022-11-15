Taylor Heinicke Was Asked If He Should Be Full-Time Starter

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders scrambles in the second quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

With Taylor Heinicke as their starting quarterback, the Washington Commanders have won three of their last four games.

Last night, Washington handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season. Heinicke was 17-of-29 passing for 211 yards in the victory.

Carson Wentz, who started the first six games of the year for Washington, is eligible to come off the injured reserve next week, but there's momentum building to keep Heinicke as the starter even once Wentz is activated.

Whatever decision head coach Ron Rivera makes, Heinicke said last night that he'll be okay with it.

"If my number is called, I’ll be ready to go in. Whatever decision they want to make, let’s go," Heinicke said, via JP Finlay. "If I’m backing up Carson next week, great. I’m going to help him in any way that I can to get ready for that Texans game. The biggest thing for me is let’s just go win. Let’s keep winning whether it means playing or not.”

Heinicke was Washington's starter for much of last season, so it's not like Rivera and the team don't feel comfortable with him. We should get more clarity on what the Commanders' plans are later today.

Washington will take on the Houston Texans in Week 11.