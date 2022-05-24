Terry McLaurin Not In Attendance Monday: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

With OTAs finally here, the Washington Commanders will have to take the field without their best offensive player.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, wide receiver Terry McLaurin will not attend the start of OTAs. He's currently set to enter the last year of his rookie contract.

McLaurin has not attended workouts since the conclusion of the draft.

The Commanders' fan base believes it's time for the front office to sign McLaurin to a long-term contract.

"Time to pay the man," a Commanders fan tweeted.

Another fan simply tweeted, "Blank check."

Mark Bullock, who used to cover the Commanders for The Athletic, doesn't seem too worried about McLaurin's absence.

"Expected, still think they get a deal done before camp when it’s most important," Bullock wrote. "But my first thought to reading this news was if Rivera and Del Rio wanna preach attendance to things like mini camps/OTAs, maybe hold up their end and reward guys like McLaurin that have done."

McLaurin's absence will most likely last until he gets a new deal from the Commanders.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Washington has budgeted its cap space to give McLaurin a long-term extension. The front office sees him as a "cornerstone" piece of the team.

Since entering the league in 2019, McLaurin has 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns.