Terry McLaurin Reveals 1st Thing He's Doing After Contract Presser

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin missed some practice time this offseason while settling his contract issue, but he doesn't intend to miss any more.

McLaurin is meeting with reporters this morning to discuss his newly-signed three-year contract, which is reportedly worth up to $71 million. Once he's done with his press conference, McLaurin will immediately turn to his work.

The fourth-year wideout told the media he is flying out to California to start workouts with new quarterback Carson Wentz and some teammates.

McLaurin also said he has been impressed with Wentz's personality since he was traded to Washington, and remembers admiring his arm strength when he faced the Commanders as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

As for Wentz, well, he already indicated yesterday that he's excited to have his top target locked in and ready to go. Now, it's up to him and McLaurin to build chemistry in the next two months before the start of the regular season.

If Washington is to make noise in the NFC East this fall, it will need Wentz and McLaurin to form a potent tandem.