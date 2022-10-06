The NFL Was Asked About Daniel Snyder's Aggressive Move

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder submitted a letter to the United States House Oversight Committee.

Snyder's letter called Congress' investigation into Washington's workplace culture a "politically inspired hatchet job."

"From the beginning, the Committee set out with a singular purpose — to destroy Dan Snyder and his family and attempt, with deception, innuendo, and half-truths, to drive him from the National Football League," the letter states, via ProFootballTalk. "This investigation reeks of the lowest form of politics and its only purpose is personal destruction."

The NFL was asked about Snyder's letter. At this time, the league has no comment on it.

The House Oversight Committee previously announced that Snyder conducted a "shadow investigation" into the disturbing allegations surrounding the Commanders. The committee also said he worked with the NFL to bury the findings.

Snyder has already been fined $10 million as a result of the NFL's investigation into the team’s culture.

It's too early to tell if Snyder will be forced out as the owner of the Commanders.