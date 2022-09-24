Top Commanders Executive Has Reportedly Resigned

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are losing one of their top executives. It was announced on Friday that chief operating officer Greg Resh is leaving the team.

Resh is taking on a "new opportunity" in Baltimore, per a press release.

“I’m grateful for the transformative professional opportunity provided to me and specifically the chance to partner with Jason [Wright], Dan [Snyder], and Tanya [Snyder] to support this historic franchise and its turnaround,” Resh said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ll take with me lifelong lessons, friendships, and a deep appreciation of and support for the burgundy and gold.”

Resh's stint with the Commanders didn't even last two years.

Resh's departure may not be the only notable change to Washington's regime this fall.

It's being reported that NFL owners' attitudes toward Commanders owner Dan Snyder has hardened.

"He needs to sell," one owner said. "Some of us need to go to him and tell him that he needs to sell."

Luckily for the Commanders, all this drama taking place behind the scenes has not yet affected their performance on the field this season. Ron Rivera's squad is 1-1 heading into this weekend.