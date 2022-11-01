Veteran NFL Player Will Reportedly Be Cut If He's Not Traded

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

One way or another, it sounds like Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III will be on the move this week.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Commanders are expected to release Jackson if they can't find a trade partner before this Tuesday's deadline.

Fowler said teams have called the Commanders to see what their asking price is for Jackson. However, trade talks haven't materialized to this point.

Jackson is currently dealing with a back injury. That could be holding up trade talks.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Jackson is looking for a fresh start. He signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders during the 2021 offseason

Last season, Jackson had 39 total tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions. In four games this season, he has 16 tackles and two passes defended.

Jackson has not played for Washington since Week 5.

The trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET this Tuesday.