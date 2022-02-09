The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Washington Commanders Announce Investigation Into Latest Allegations

Washington NFL owner Daniel Snyder.LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders were plunged into a new scandal with former team employee Tiffani Johnston alleging that owner Dan Snyder placed his hand on her leg during a group dinner and later tried to cajole her into his limousine.

In response, Snyder is getting an investigative team to look into the allegations. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Snyder is hiring “an independent investigative team, led by former Asst. U.S. Attorneys Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller of Pallas Global Group LLC.”

Leading the investigation will be Debra Wong Yang, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP. The team has said that it will be cooperating with the investigation fully.

The language being used to describe this investigation is extremely suspicious. An investigation can hardly be “independent” if it is formed by the very group it is charged with investigating.

Early comments on the allegations already indicate which side the investigation is going to lean towards.

Dan Snyder has already called the allegations “outright lies.” If he’s the one bankrolling the investigation, it seems very unlikely that it will be as “independent” as the press releases would have us believe.

An independent investigation should have been formed by an organization outside of Washington. The NFL would have been a much better candidate for the task.

So let’s not expect any more clarity on the truth through this investigation than with any of the other ones Washington has been subject to in recent years.

Unless something on a level of Donald Sterling gets leaked to the public, this may be the last we hear of the investigation entirely.

UPDATE: The NFL clarified later in the day that the league, not the team, will be in charge of the investigation:

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.