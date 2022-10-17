Washington Commanders Announce Update On Carson Wentz

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery today to repair the broken ring finger on his throwing hand, the team announced.

Wentz suffered the injury during Thursday night's win over the Bears in Chicago, but he did not miss any game time. However, a trip to Los Angeles today to see hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin resulted in the veteran QB having surgery.

"He will immediately begin rehab and is expected to make a full recovery," the Commanders said on Twitter.

This news comes on the heels of a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport saying Wentz is set to miss "significant" time with his injury.

Wentz could reportedly miss up to 4-to-6 weeks, which will leave Taylor Heinicke as the Commanders' starter and rookie Sam Howell as his backup.

In six games this season for 2-4 Washington, Wentz has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.