Washington Commanders Have Reportedly Signed Former XFL Star

Training camp is just around the corner, and the Washington Commanders have decided to bolster their secondary by signing a player from the USFL.

It was announced on Thursday that Washington has agreed to terms with defensive back DeJuan Neal. He spent this past USFL season with the New Jersey Generals.

Neal battled through injuries during his time in the USFL, but he flashed some serious potential when he was on the field.

Clearly, Neal showed enough potential to warrant a contract from the Commanders.

Neal played college football for Division II Shepherd University. In 2020, he spent time in the XFL.

The Commanders aren't the only team to sign a USFL player before training camp. It was recently announced that linebacker Christian Sam signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

We'll see if other USFL players earn training camp invites over the next two weeks.