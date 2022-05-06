Look: Washington Commanders Sign QB Sam Howell

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 14: Sam Howell #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels throws a pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on November 14, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Last Saturday, the Washington Commanders selected North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Six days later, he signed his rookie contract.

Howell's name was listed on the NFL wire this Friday for 2022 draft picks who signed their rookie deals.

Three other rookies on the Commanders signed their contracts this week - Christian Holmes, Chris Paul and Cole Turner. Of course, Howell is the biggest name from the bunch because he was excellent at the collegiate level.

During his North Carolina career, Howell had 10,283 passing yards and 92 touchdown passes.

Howell probably won't get to see the field during the 2022 season because Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke are ahead of him on the depth chart.

Earlier this week, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera revealed his plan for Howell.

"We told him, ‘hey look, this is an opportunity to come in, no pressure to play right away so you can develop and grow,’” Rivera said, via Sports Illustrated. “And who knows, down the line at some point, you’re going to get that opportunity. But right now, we feel very good with Carson and very good with Taylor as our two quarterbacks."

Howell will have the chance to climb up the latter during training camp this summer.