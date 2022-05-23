Washington Fans Are Furious With New Stadium Rumors

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Washington Football Team logo adorns the seats during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13, 2020 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are reportedly looking into building a new stadium in Virginia after calling the D.C. area home for over six decades.

Earlier today, ESPN's John Keim reported that the team has purchased $100 million worth of land in Prince William County, Virginia. The reported total amount of land is around 200 acres.

Keim also says the Commanders are considering acquiring an additional 65 to 70 acres in Dumfries, Virginia, a town in Prince William County. The franchise's possible relocation for home games is causing some fans consternation.

Many aren't keen on the team moving to Virginia period, and the location of a possible Dumfries home stadium is an added concern.

To be fair, there's going to be traffic no matter where the team plays, whether it is in inside D.C., like old RFK Stadium, just outside of it, like FedEx Field, or elsewhere in Maryland or Virginia.

Considering how cynical many Commanders fans are about how the franchise has been run the last three decades or so, we don't blame them for being skeptical about this latest reported building plan.