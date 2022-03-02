Earlier this week, Washington Commanders reporter John Keim suggested the team called “every” NFL team in the hunt for a quarterback.

“All of this is why, according to a source, Washington has reached out to every team to inquire about a quarterback’s availability and the cost,” he said. “The team started its search with a list of 42 quarterbacks.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news. One fan wanted to make sure that others knew the difference between reaching out and actually offering a deal.

“Again, ASKING about availability and making an offer are two different things. You can reach out about availability without making an offer,” one fan said.

Others were wondering what teams like the Kansas City Chiefs said when Washington called them about players like Patrick Mahomes.

“Gonna need to see the Chiefs’ reaction when Washington asked about Patrick Mahomes’ availability,” one fan said.

Others put out satirical trade offers.

“Joe Burrow for 10 First Round picks, Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Terry McLaurin,” said one analyst.

The Commanders are clearly doing everything possible to find their quarterback of the future. With the No. 11 overall pick in the upcoming draft, Washington could have their pick of the quarterback litter.

Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis and others might still be available at No. 11.