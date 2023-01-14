Who Commanders Are Telling Coaches Their Starting Quarterback Will Be In 2023

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 27: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Commanders won't search very far to find their next starting quarterback. In fact, the team's starter is currently in the building.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Commanders are informing potential offensive coordinator candidates that Sam Howell will be their starting quarterback in 2023.

Washington selected Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Howell received his first start in the Commanders' regular-season finale against the Cowboys. He completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The North Carolina product showcased his athleticism in Week 18, rushing for 35 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Following the Commanders' win over the Cowboys, the front office parted ways with offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

It's unclear if the Commanders' commitment to Howell will be a deal-breaker for some offensive coordinator candidates.

Of course, the Commanders could bring in competition to push Howell in training camp. For now, it's apparently his job to lose.