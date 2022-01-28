49ers Announce Official Game Status For OL Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers got healthy at key positions at just the right time to make a deep playoff run. But ahead of the NFC Championship Game this Sunday, will they have All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams?

On Friday, the 49ers announced that Williams is being listed as “questionable” for the NFC Championship Game with an ankle injury. Williams has missed several practices this week after hurting his ankle against the Packers this past weekend.

2021 was Williams’ ninth Pro Bowl season but the first where he earned a First-Team All-Pro selection. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo enjoyed one of his healthiest and most prolific seasons thanks to his blind-side blocking.

That isn’t to say that the 49ers physically can’t beat the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. In fact, they didn’t even have him for their Week 18 win over the Rams that got them into the playoffs to begin with.

But it was certainly a much tougher task to beat the Rams without Williams than when they had him in their 31-10 win earlier in the season.

Trent Williams is officially questionable with his ankle injury for the NFC Championship — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 28, 2022

Health has been a major factor for Trent Williams all throughout his incredible NFL career. In 11 NFL seasons he has just two where he played all 16 games. And that doesn’t even factor in the 2019 season he missed to deal with a major health issue.

Since acquiring Williams from Washington in 2020 though, he has returned to form – even if he can’t play every single game.

The 49ers may not necessarily need him to beat the Rams and reach the Super Bowl. But they would certainly love to have him.

Will Trent Williams play for the 49ers this Sunday?