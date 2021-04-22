5 NFL Teams Reportedly Had Interest In Alex Smith

Quarterback Alex Smith elected to retire recently after 16 NFL seasons. Before he made the decision to hang up his cleats, Smith had interest from several teams.

Smith has already confirmed that he nearly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Utah quarterback even took a visit to Jacksonville, where he would have been reunited with Urban Meyer, his college head coach.

This week, Sports Illustrated‘s Greg Bishop published a lengthy profile of Smith, detailing his up-and-down career and inspiring comeback from a serious leg injury. In the story, Bishop says five teams, including Jacksonville expressed interest in Smith.

However, all of them exhibited extreme caution regarding his leg and injury history, which was part of the reason why the 36-year-old stepped away from the game.

“The Texans wanted him too, but their quarterback situation remains in flux. Smith also heard from the Patriots, Eagles and Colts,” Bishop wrote. “But everyone had questions, conditions. He realized that only one path remained to leave football on his terms.”

Presumably, all of those teams wanted Smith to come in and be their backup quarterback, though he might have been thrust into a starting role in Houston (because of the Deshaun Watson situation). Kudos to him though for walking away when he felt like the time was right.

We’ve already seen Smith risk his life and limb to return from the devastating broken leg that ended his 2018 season early and wiped out all of 2019. He had and has nothing more to prove at this point.