5-Time NFL Pro Bowler Died Wednesday At 79

The Washington Football Team lost one of its all-time greats this week as team legend Len Hauss passed away on Wednesday. He was 79 years old.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Washington center and Ring of Fame member Len Hauss. Our deepest condolences are with his family and friends,” the team said in a statement.

Hauss was born and raised in Jesup, Georgia, where he parlayed his high school talent into a spot on the Georgia Bulldogs football team. He played center and thrived at the position, earning All-SEC honors as a sophomore before entering the NFL in 1964.

Despite going in the ninth round of the 1964 NFL Draft, Hauss quickly earned the starting job for the then-Washington Redskins under Bill McPeak. Despite playing for five different head coaches, Hauss started 192 consecutive games over a 14-year career. He made five Pro Bowls in the process and anchored Washington’s offensive line during the height of the George Allen era.

After being cut ahead of the 1978 season, Hauss retired and went into the financial services industry. He remained there until just a few years ago.

But the accolades for Len Hauss continued beyond his retirement.

Hauss was elected to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1981 and later to the Washington Ring of Fame. He was voted to Washington’s 70th anniversary team in 2002 and to their 80th anniversary team in 2012.

Hauss is survived by his wife of 59 years, along with his daughter, his sister, and two granddaughters.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Hauss’ family and loved ones.