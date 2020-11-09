Adrian Peterson Has Blunt Message For Washington About Sunday

The Washington Football Team could be in for a long game this coming Sunday. Adrian Peterson has a chip on his shoulder as he prepares to face his former team this weekend.

Peterson’s stint with the Washington Football Team came to an ugly end earlier this year. Washington released the former superstar back in early September. The Detroit Lions swooped in shortly thereafter and signed Peterson for the 2020 season.

Peterson hasn’t made too big of an impact for the Lions this season. That could change this upcoming weekend.

The Detroit Lions play the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Peterson is itching at the opportunity to have a big-time game against his former team.

“I would be lying to you if I told you that chip on my shoulder wasn’t there,” Peterson said, via Pro Football Talk . “They will get to realize what they let go.”

Washington will most likely be up for the challenge, though. Despite a poor record, Washington is one of the most-improved teams in the NFL this season. Ron Rivera is already working miracles in his first year as the team’s head coach.

The Detroit Lions may run the ball a bit more than often this Sunday to give Adrian Peterson as many carries as possible.

After all, the Lions don’t have anything to lose. It looks like it’s another rebuilding year in Detroit after starting the season 3-5.