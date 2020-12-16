Alex Smith Addresses His Status For Sunday’s Game

On Sunday afternoon, Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith was forced to leave thee game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith reportedly suffered a calf injury on the same leg he suffered a horrific leg injury to during the 2018 season. That calf injury forced him out of Sunday’s game and could force him to miss another week.

However, the veteran quarterback made it clear the injury is not related to his broken leg. “No. No. Not at all. Nope,” Smith said, via video from Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “So yeah, that’s all good news. Everything down there looks great. Yeah, it was obviously a freak thing that happened coincidentally to the same leg.”

He later went on to say he feels alright and said he would see “how it goes” as the week moves along.

QB Alex Smith says his right calf strain is not at all related to his previous major injury to the leg. He called it "a freak thing" that was minor the week before and it became a bigger problem vs SF. "I feel alright. … It's early in the week, and we'll see how it goes." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 16, 2020

When asked about his chances of playing this weekend, Smith kept things simple.

“If I feel like it’s something that prohibits or limits me, those are easy decisions,” he said via Nicki Jhabvala.

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins took over as the team’s quarterback when Smith exited against the 49ers. The former first-round pick completed 7-of-12 passes for 51 yards en route to the team’s 23-15 win.

If Smith can’t go, Haskins will get the start against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.