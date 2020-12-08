JJ Watt Reacts To What Alex Smith Is Doing This Season

If there has ever been a lock for an NFL award, it is Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith winning Comeback Player of the Year. Two years after suffering an injury that looked like it would definitely end his career, the 36-year old is back starting, and potentially leading his team to the playoffs.

Last night, Smith threw for 296 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Washington handed the Steelers their first loss of the year, and climbed to 5-7 on the year, putting them even with the New York Giants in the NFC East.

J.J. Watt is one of the players who was in on the sack, on which Smith suffered a compound fracture of his right leg in November 2018. After surgery, Smith developed a serious infection, and ultimately required 17 different surgeries to repair. It is a legitimate miracle that he’s playing NFL football right now.

“What Alex Smith has done is unbelievable,” Watt tweeted last night, after Washington’s win. “Comeback Player of the Year even before taking a snap. But playing winning football after everything he’s been through is even more incredible.”

Last night’s game featured a scary moment for Smith as well. He caught a cleat to the left leg—not the one that he broke two years ago—that caused it to gush a pretty significant amount of blood. He played through this Curt Schilling-esque moment, and got better as the game wore on.

Smith has now appeared in six games for Washington this year, starting the last four. The team is 3-1 in those games, winning the last three in a row against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and Pittsburgh Steelers. On the year, he’s completing just under 69-percent of his throws for 1,363 yards (6.8 yards per attempt), four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The most important thing is that Alex Smith stays healthy, but right now he’s playing winning football. As Watt said, that is truly remarkable.

