Washington Reportedly Makes A Decision On QB Alex Smith

Alex Smith’s time with the Washington Football Team appears to be over.

According to a report from the NFL Network, the NFC East franchise will part ways with the veteran quarterback this offseason.

Smith, 36, has made it clear that he wants to keep playing. However, it does not sound like he’ll be playing again in Washington.

“The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with QB Alex Smith in the coming days,” Ian Rapoport tweeted. “The AP Comeback Player of the Year has said he still wants to play, and at age 36 may have a chance to do so.”

Smith recently spoke on his mindset for 2021 and beyond in an interview with Kyle Brandt.

“Obviously, it was unfortunate at the end to get the bone contusion and struggling with that the last couple weeks, but for me, it was completely unrelated to obviously my prior injury,” Alex Smith said, when asked about the issues that ended his 2020 season prematurely. “So I’m excited, I’m excited to see what I can do this offseason. I feel like I’ve got a list of things, football-wise and just life that I want to go do that I’ve been wondering about ever since I broke my leg and wondering if I’d ever do again. I want to go chase those down this offseason.

“Obviously, I’ll take some time here and sit down with my wife—she deserves obviously quite a bit of input in this—and then go from there. So no rush to make that decision here tomorrow, but just kind of want to get into this offseason. I still feel like I’ve got a lot of room for growth on the field, based off what happened this last year.”

Smith is coming off a 2020 season in which he threw for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.