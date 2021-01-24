Alex Smith Reveals What He’s Told Dwayne Haskins

Alex Smith has some simple advice for Dwayne Haskins as he heads into his next NFL stop.

Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round NFL Draft pick, was released by the NFC East franchise at the end of the regular season. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has since been signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith, who shared a quarterback room with Haskins in Washington, revealed his advice for the young quarterback.

“The first thing I hope with Dwayne — and I’ve told him this — is you don’t have a chance until you’ve eliminated a lot of the distractions going on in your life,” Smith said this month, via NBC Sports Washington. “It’s hard as a young player, as a young draft pick, certainly as a quarterback thrust with a lot of weight and expectations.”

Haskins is a Washington, D.C. area native and playing for his hometown team at a young age might have been a bad thing.

“Certainly, there was a lot working against him the last two years that didn’t allow him to reach his potential. He’s a guy who’s crazy gifted. Crazy talented. And, he’s a good kid,” Smith added.

It will be interesting to see how Haskins fares in Pittsburgh.