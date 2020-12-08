Alex Smith Has Gross Quote About His Bloody Leg Tonight

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith showed his willingness to play through discomfort again on Monday night.

It’s remarkable enough that Smith has come all the way back from the severe broken right leg he suffered during the 2018 season. Tonight, he shook off a pretty nasty cut on his left leg.

Toward the end of the first half, Smith’s lower leg was stepped on, opening up a wound that leaked through his socks and tape. It was clear on television that the injury was pretty gnarly, and Smith confirmed as much post-game.

“I could visually see the blood pumping out, so it was a good one,” he said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “It was lucky to have it happen just before halftime. I’ve never had one gush like that.”

Alex Smith on his bloody left leg just before halftime: "I could visually see the blood pumping out, so it was a good one. It was lucky to have it happen just before halftime. I've never had one gush like that." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 8, 2020

Smith got the last laugh, completing 31-of-46 pass attempts for 296 yards and a touchdown as Washington rallied from a 14-3 halftime deficit to stun the previously unbeaten Steelers.

By now, it is obvious that Smith is not your average dude in terms of pain threshold. After all he’s gone through, it is going to take a lot to keep him out of action.