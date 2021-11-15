Alex Smith Reacts To Taylor Heinicke Beating Tom Brady

It was a strange weekend of NFL football. Perhaps the most surprising result was Taylor Heinicke outplaying Tom Brady is a statement win by the Washington Football Team.

Heinicke was in complete command of the Washington offense on Sunday, throwing for 256 yards and a score. Washington beat Tampa Bay 29-19.

It’s time to start taking Heinicke seriously. He isn’t just an average, temporary option for the Washington Football Team. He’s their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith was thrilled for Heinicke after his big win over Brady and the Bucs on Sunday.

“I shot Taylor a note right after it. I’m just pumped for him, man,” Smith said on the ESPN Daily Podcast. “This is a guy who was on his couch, thought he was out of football. He had been a journeyman, dealt with injuries and just kind of stayed there and stayed ready. … He plays with great timing and anticipation, and he is a really, really gifted athlete when he has to be.”

Alex Smith, on the ESPN Daily podcast with @PabloTorre, said he sent Taylor Heinicke a note after Washington's win over Tampa yesterday: pic.twitter.com/EGnw60WohL — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2021

We’ll really find out what Taylor Heinicke and the rest of the Washington Football Team is made of these next few weeks.

Washington has upcoming contests versus Carolina, Seattle, Las Vegas. It’ll then play three straight NFC East foes in Dallas, Philadelphia and then Dallas again. Heinicke will have to continue his strong play to keep Washington’s season alive.

For now, though, Heinicke and the Washington Football Team will celebrate their shocking upset of the Buccaneers.