Alex Smith Shares An Update On His Injury Status

Things don’t seem to be trending towards Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith starting against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.

But Smith believes that he was in a position to play for Washington this past week despite being sidelined. Speaking to the team website, Smith said that he “felt really close” to playing against the Carolina Panthers.

“I felt really close,” Smith said. “Certainly, I got a lot [of work] in on Friday, and that was my mindset all week… Certainly right on the doorstep of it.”

Smith has not played since suffering a calf injury a few weeks ago. Backup Taylor Heinicke got the starting reps in practice today.

The formula for the Washington Football Team in Week 17 is simple: Win and you’re in; lose and you’re out.

Washington is incredibly fortunate to be in such a position with a 6-9 record. Were it not for how absolutely putrid the rest of the division is, they likely would have been eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago.

Alex Smith was a big reason that Washington was able to stay alive for this long though. He’s gone 4-1 as a starter while Washington’s other starters are a combined 2-8.

If there’s any chance that Smith can play through his injury and start against the Eagles, head coach Ron Rivera may roll the dice. But given Smith’s injury history, we can anticipate an abundance of caution.

