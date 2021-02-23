Alex Smith‘s football comeback story is one for the ages. The veteran quarterback went from almost losing his leg to bouncing back and becoming the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team.

Washington and head coach Ron Rivera never expected Smith to actually take to the gridiron last season. The expectation was that he’d serve as a mentor to the younger quarterbacks and players on the team.

During the 2020 season, though, Washington benched Dwayne Haskins and then Kyle Allen suffered a season-ending injury. The turnover opened the door for Smith, who took advantage and was a key reason why Washington was able to win the NFC East in stunning late-season fashion.

Smith’s initial return to Washington threw a wrench in the team’s plans, though. He admitted as much in an interview this week.

“When I decided to come back, I definitely threw a wrench in the team’s plan,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “They didn’t see it, didn’t want me there, didn’t want me to be a part of it, didn’t want me to be on the team, the roster, didn’t want to give me a chance. Mind you, it was a whole new regime, they came in, I’m like the leftovers and I’m hurt and I’m this liability. Heck no, they didn’t want me there. At that point, as you can imagine, everything I’d been through, I couldn’t have cared less about all that. Whether you like it or not, I’m giving this a go at this point.”

It’s unclear if Alex Smith will return to play in the 2021 season.

But it’s clear he still has more left in the tank.

We’re excited to see what the veteran quarterback has in store for the 2021 season.