Alex Smith Shares Honest Admission Following Sunday’s Win

For the first time in two-plus years, Alex Smith led an NFL team to a win as the starting quarterback.

The Washington Football Team beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Washington topped Cincinnati, 20-9, at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Smith played pretty well, throwing for 166 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He completed 17 of 25 passing attempts. More importantly, though, he led his team to a win.

That’s a pretty great feeling for Smith, who missed nearly two years following his devastating leg injury in November of 2018. Smith’s last win as an NFL starting quarterback came on Nov. 11, 2018.

Smith admitted following the win that he never thought this would happen.

“Another step, another thing I never thought I’d be doing again,” Smith said, per John Keim of ESPN.com. “It’s one thing to come out and get that first playing time and a whole other deal to play winning football as a starter. It’s amazing to get a win.”

It’s been quite the year for Smith, who’s accomplished a ton of things that people thought were impossible.

728 days ago was the last time Alex Smith started a NFL game. Brutal injury.

Told he might die

Told they might have to amputate

Told he might not walk again

Told he would never play football again.

Will start for WSH today. Comeback player of the year

Name the award after him. pic.twitter.com/wpxydKePxJ — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 15, 2020

Washington will look to move to first place in the NFC East this week when they take on Dallas on Thursday.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.