Injury Update For Washington Quarterback Alex Smith

The Washington Football Team has yet to announce a starting quarterback for this afternoon’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Washington is deciding between Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins. However, it’s not really a decision, but more so a choice based on circumstance. Smith is battling through an injury and might not be able to go. If that’s the case at kickoff, it’ll be Haskins under center.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it’s looking like it will be Haskins.

Washington is expected to start Haskins under center against Carolina on Sunday afternoon, per the report.

At this point, Dwayne Haskins expected to start… https://t.co/Rw5sEeqbqF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

This could be the final start Haskins makes in Washington.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday morning that Haskins’ days with the franchise are likely numbered.

From the report:

Haskins had asked for a trade earlier in the season, following his benching in the first month of the season, sources said, and the WFT was willing to move him then but there was a limited-at-best market. That market is likely to be even more constrained in 2021, with most teams expecting him to be released this offseason after a highly-tumultuous two seasons in Washington since being selected in the first round by a prior regime. Sources said there has been no shortage of tough love for the young quarterback this week since images of him violating protocols surfaced on social media, and it’s viewed as a fait accompli inside and outside that building that his time there is coming to an end after being stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000.

Perhaps a big game from Haskins today could change that, though.

Washington and Carolina are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.