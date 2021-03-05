Washington Reportedly Makes Decision On QB Alex Smith

Despite undergoing 17 surgeries to fix his leg, Alex Smith managed to return to the gridiron this past season. Seeing him back on the field inspired a lot of fans, and the fact that he led Washington to the playoffs was the cherry on top for his comeback story.

Even though Smith proved that he can still play in the NFL, the veteran quarterback received unfortunate news this Friday morning.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to report the news that Smith has been released by Washington. This move will save the front office roughly $14.9 million in cap space.

“The Washington Football Team has informed QB Alex Smith that he has been released as expected, setting free the AP Comeback Player of the Year and closing the door on one of the coolest stories in the NFL last season,” Rapoport said. “Smith is believed to still want to play.”

Earlier this week, Rapoport said Smith could end up in Chicago depending on if the team misses out on Sam Darnold or Russell Wilson.

It’ll be interesting to see what the market for the Comeback Player of the Year looks like. Smith, 36, still has plenty to offer a team whether he’s as a starter or mentor to a younger quarterback.

Regardless of where he lands this offseason, Smith will have thousands of fans cheering him on.

