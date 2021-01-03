Look: Alex Smith’s Wife Posts Awesome Photo Before Kickoff

Alex Smith and the Washington Football Team are about two hours away from kicking off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington clinches the NFC East with a win over Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football.

The Football Team is expected to have Smith back under center on Sunday night. Smith had missed the past two games with a leg injury.

It’s been quite a ride for Smith over the past two years. The veteran NFL quarterback suffered a life-threatening leg injury in 2018. Two years later, he’s starting on Sunday Night Football with a playoff spot on the line.

Smith’s wife, Elizabeth, shared a really cool photo on Instagram. Smith’s former leg brace has been restructured to resemble the Lombardi Trophy.

“Waiting for this game and I’m a nervous wreck. I look up at our bookshelves as a reminder of where we have been and the hard work to get to this moment. No matter the outcome, Alex has already won. He has beat the largest challenge life has thrown our way. I am incredibly proud and will be cheering loud. Let’s go Washington!” she wrote.

“Special thanks to @coldhardart for transforming a symbol of hard times to a trophy of triumph we can proudly put on our shelves.”

That’s a pretty incredible photo.

Washington and Philadelphia are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.