Another Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Football Team announced a surprising move – parting ways with a longtime player.

The team released a statement on Wednesday, announcing the release of longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins. He joined the team in 2015 and gave the team a steady presence in the kicking game.

His game hasn’t exactly fallen off. Hopkins has made 12-of-14 field goals and 10-of-12 extra points so far this season. However, the Washington Football Team clearly felt like it was time to move on.

Here’s the announcement from the team.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-Released K Dustin Hopkins

-Signed K Chris Blewitt from the practice squad — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 20, 2021

With Hopkins gone, Washington elevated veteran kicker Chis Blewitt – who is in the kicker name Hall of Fame.

Three years ago, the Chicago Bears made headlines for the team’s kicking woes, centered around former kicker Cody Parkey – who doinked a ball off of the uprights, twice. It became known as the “double doink” and cost Chicago a spot in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Blewitt came in to Chicago as Parkey’s replacement and his name started making headlines. “Oh he blew it,” was the popular refrain. After just a few months with the team, though, he found himself out of the job.

Blewitt inked a deal with the Washington practice squad just a few weeks ago and now takes over as the team’s starting kicker.