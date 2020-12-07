Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Alex Smith’s Injury Comeback

Tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between Pittsburgh and Washington features two QBs making a comeback from major injuries – Ben Roethlisberger and Alex Smith.

Ahead of the big game, Roethlisberger had only nice things to say about Smith, who is getting his fourth start of the season after a devastating leg injury two years ago. At his latest press conference, Big Ben praised Smith for making it back after going through so much adversity.

“I can’t imagine the things he has gone through, and I know him a little bit and am just proud of the way he’s been able to get back on the field and play, first and foremost, to be able to walk again,” Roethlisberger said. “To get back on the field and play and play well, you have to tip your cap to him because that takes determination. It takes perseverance, passion, love for the game. It’s a pretty awesome story.”

Smith has made the most of his return too. He has Washington on a two-game winning streak with wins over Cincinnati and Dallas.

Roethlisberger is coming off a big injury too. He missed 14 games last season with an arm injury and has come back with some of the best football of his career.

He’s completing 67.5-percent of his passes for 2,800 yards and 25 touchdowns with only six interceptions. But you won’t hear him complaining about the lack of accolades for his comeback campaign – not if the Steelers win a Super Bowl.

For now, Alex Smith’s return will be the comeback story of the season. And if Big Ben can get behind that, so can the rest of us.