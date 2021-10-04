Breaking: NFL Team’s Facility Raided By Federal Law Enforcement

Earlier: Federal law enforcement raided the Washington Football Team facility last week, according to a new report from NBC Sports Washington.

WFT head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave “due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team,” per NBC’s JP Finlay, Grant Paulsen and Julie Carey. Vermillion was hired by the organization in 2020.

Prior to that, he spent 18 years as the head trainer of the Carolina Panthers, where he worked with current Washington head coach Ron Rivera for nine seasons

Breaking: Federal law enforcement conducted raid at Washington facility last week, team says head trainer Ryan Vermillion "placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team." Reporting with @granthpaulsen & @JulieCareyNBC — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 4, 2021

Right away, the words “federal law enforcement” and “raid” let you know this is a potentially serious matter. However, details on what is the basis of the investigation are scarce.

Whatever Vermillion is being looked into for, it apparently did not have anything to do with his position for WFT. However, he clearly can’t be around the team and fulfilling his duties as head athletic trainer with this going on.

We will update you with more information on this developing story once it becomes available.

Update: According to Washington Post beat writer Nicki Jhabvala, the DEA and Loudoun County law enforcement raided the WFT facility.

Breaking: The Washington Football Team's training facility was searched by the DEA and Loudoun County on Friday, per source. Team statement: "Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 4, 2021

Sounds like the investigation could be involving illegal drugs.