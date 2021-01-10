Bruce Arians Shared Honest Admission After Facing Taylor Heinicke

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got past the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay defeated Washington, 31-23, at FedEx Field on Saturday evening. The Buccaneers were led by Tom Brady, who turned in a vintage performance against the Football Team’s typically stout defense.

Washington, meanwhile, was led by former XFL quarterback Taylor Heinicke. The Football Team was without veteran quarterback Alex Smith, who’s still dealing with a leg injury.

Heinicke played admirably in defeat, throwing for more than 300 yards and one touchdown. He added more than 40 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Following the game, Arians shared an honest admission about Washington’s quarterback situation.

“I think some of our guys — I don’t think veterans did, but some of our younger guys — might have relaxed when Alex Smith wasn’t playing,” Arians told reporters. “I kind of kept preaching at them, ‘This kid can run, he can do a lot of things.’ He almost beat us with his legs.”

Heinicke certainly proved himself on Saturday night.

“He was very elusive,” Arians added. “We knew he was going to scramble around [and] there was going to be bootlegs and scrambles. We were really hoping for Alex because we knew that part of the game wasn’t going to be in there. He got out of some really good spots and he made some really good plays. He had a lot of poise.”

Washington’s 2021 quarterback situation has yet to be finalized, but Heinicke put himself into the conversation.