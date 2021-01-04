Chase Young Has A 2-Word Message For Tom Brady

The Washington Football Team is set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

Washington won the NFC East on Sunday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-14, in a somewhat controversial game (thanks to Doug Pederson and his coaching decisions).

The Football Team is in the playoffs, though, and rookie defensive lineman Chase Young appears to be very excited.

Young, one of the favorites for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, had a two-word message for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night.

“I’m coming!” Young was heard saying as he ran off the field in Philadelphia on Sunday evening.

Chances Chase Young will come to regret this?pic.twitter.com/AZvv99XGWh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 4, 2021

Good luck beating Tom Brady in the playoffs, but Washington’s defensive line could pose major problems for the Buccaneers.

The issue with Washington is its offense. It’s difficult to imagine the Football Team scoring enough points to actually upset the Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.

But Young and his teammates are clearly motivated. It should be a fun game to watch, at least.

Kickoff between Washington and Tampa Bay is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Saturday night. The game will air on NBC.