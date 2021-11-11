Chase Young Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

In 2020, the defense of the Washington Football Team was among the best in the NFL. Fast forward a year, and the NFC East club is far from the stingiest team in the league.

At the halfway point in the 2021 campaign, Washington ranks 29th in points allowed per game (28.2) and 29th in yards allowed per game (389.4). As a result, Ron Rivera’s club is off to a dismal 2-6 start, which is currently last in the NFC East.

A major reason why the defense hasn’t been able to repeat its success from last year is because of the drop off in production of pass-rusher Chase Young. The former No. 2 overall pick is in the midst of a sophomore year slump through the team’s first half, leading many to wonder why.

Young did his best to silence doubters on Thursday ahead of Washington’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He challenged those that have criticized him this year to keep watching him during the second half of the year.

“Everybody who talks, just wait ’til down the road. Just keep watching,” Young said Thursday, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Young may have vowed to step up his play in the second half, but there’s some truth to the notion that he’s struggled through the first eight games. After posting 7.5 sacks in his rookie year, the former Ohio State star has just 1.5 sacks through nine weeks in 2021.

Young has been able to contribute to the Washington Football Team in other ways this season. He has three tackles-for-loss and has forced three fumbles, but Rivera and the coaching staff need him to be more disruptive in the passing game.

Young will have a gigantic opportunity to come out of the second-half gates strong this weekend. The 22-year-old will go toe-to-toe with the Buccaneers offensive line and try to get after Tom Brady on Sunday.

Kickoff between Washington and Tampa is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.