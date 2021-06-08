Chase Young Has 1 Main Priority Heading Into Season

By the end of the 2020-21 season, Chase Young was the dominant edge rusher fans expected. But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows at the beginning of his rookie year.

Young dealt with several injuries early on during his rookie campaign. He had a hip flexor injury during training camp and then had a groin injury in Week 3. He’s committed to being 100 percent healthy for the start of the 2021 season.

“I feel like my biggest thing this season is coming in just 100 percent healthy, not worry about everything,” Young said on Tuesday, via Richmond.com. “If you’re 100 percent healthy, it just helps with your mental, and it just helps you play faster, just having that confidence you can do whatever you want on the field.”

To get and stay at 100 percent, Young worked out with private trainers this off-season. In doing so, the talented edge rusher was able to key in on specific things to work on, rather than the generic off-season program NFL teams employ.

“They know I’ve been working. My teammates, they know I’ve been working,” Young continued. “But during the OTAs, that was a big part of my training, that I would see improvement.

“I let the coaches know. They understood. I sent (trainer Chad Engelhart) videos all the time of stuff I was doing. And I’ve been in the building, in Phase I and Phase II, in and out. So I’ve been here and shown face, and, you know, they know I’m locked in. Everybody knows I’m locked in.”

Imagine what Chase Young will be capable of when he’s 100 percent. Washington has to be excited.

The rising star totaled 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries during the 2020 campaign. It’s starting to look like he may have an even better second year.